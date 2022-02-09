Rihanna‘s giving spirit shines even in the midst of her pregnancy. While fans lost their minds over the news of her upcoming baby, the Fenty Beauty CEO showed her support to homeless veterans at the West Los Angeles Vet Center. There, she listened to the stories of displaced vets and their struggles after serving the country. She also equipped them with a few supplies, including sleeping bags, thermals, flashlights, bike locks and mini safes.

Grateful for Rihanna’s gesture, activist Sennett Devermont praised the singer “for pulling up with all the love and support” and offering her ears to the veterans’ accounts. “Thank you again @badgalriri for your amazing heart, time and energy,” he wrote on Instagram. In another post, the AFTP Foundation expressed its gratitude for the Bajan star.

“Despite all circumstances of how veterans are treated sleeping in tents on asphalt or tiny sheds on land they should call a home, I can say hope and joy was spread to the veterans,” the foundation penned the caption. “The authenticity of actually caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies that @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the vets today. Honored to have been witness to this!”

The post, itself, included a firsthand account from one of the veterans the Savage X Fenty exec was able to help. “I met Rihanna, the greatest singer on earth,” said the vet. “She donated clothes, food, and she cares about the veterans. … United States Army veterans. U.S. Marine veterans. Air Force veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us and she showed us. And she’s going to take care of business.”

Rihanna’s donation marks yet another charitable gesture made to those in need. Throughout the years, she’s lent her support to the COVID-19 response efforts, climate justice organizations and domestic violence victims, to name a few. Her contributions to her native Barbados earned her a designation as the country’s national nero.

See the aforementioned posts below.

