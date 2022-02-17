Kanye West is uplifting Kid Cudi with a loving reminder.

On Tuesday (Feb. 15), Cudder shared a prayer on Instagram that suggested he’s battling loneliness and mental health.

“God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now,” he wrote. “To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you.”

The post eventually drew concern from many who took to social media and showered him with supportive messages. Among those individuals was West. Taking to his own IG account on Wednesday (Feb. 16), Ye posted a screenshot of Cudder’s prayer alongside the message, “Love you family.”

Ye’s kind gesture comes after days after he ignited an argument with his Kids See Ghosts collaborator. In a random tweet, he announced that Cudi would not make an appearance on his sequel project, suggesting his lack of loyalty.

“JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS, CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA [2] BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” Ye penned. “WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW.” Cudi then responded, expressing his disinterest in being on the project.

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fu**in dinosaur hahaha,” replied the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for brother.” On Twitter, he claimed that West wasn’t a “friend” and thanked God for removing certain people from his life.

After receiving the influx of prayers and well wishes from his fans, Cudder made it known that he’s truly appreciative of the love.

“I really wanna say thank u for all the love yall been givin me the past few days,” he tweeted. “U have no idea how much u all mean to me. I am forever grateful to have so much love and support from all over the world and I won’t let yall down. I love you all.” He’s yet to respond directly to Ye’s message.

See Cudi’s tweet below.