Kid Cudi is seeking God’s help as he attempts to maintain his sanity and control feelings of loneliness. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), the “Pursuit of Happiness” emcee shared an Instagram post of his special prayer request.

“God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now,” he penned. He then expressed empathy to anyone experiencing similar feelings, writing, “To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you.”

Cudi’s prayer comes days after he and Kids See Ghost collaborator Kanye West engaged in a heated exchange over Ye’s announcement that he would not make an appearance on Donda 2. It specifically draws concern following previous admissions of his struggles with mental health.

In 2016, Cudi checked himself into rehab as he battled depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide. “I am not at peace,” he wrote at the time. “My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it … Its time I fix me. I’m nervous but I’mma get through this.”

In the years since he’s discussed mental health on interviews and social media platforms, most recently penning a letter in which he revealed faith has kept him going amid the dark times.

“Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite rapper wrote on Instagram. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great. I just try to believe God has something better for me. I try to have faith in the light. Please, believe.”

REVOLT is lifting Kid Cudi up in prayer. Look below to see his tweet.