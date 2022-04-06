By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  04.06.2022

Rihanna is one of the newest names on Forbes’ annual billionaire list, and it’s all thanks to her non-musical endeavors. According to the publication, her businesses in fashion and beauty are largely responsible for her ten-figure success.

Fenty Beauty, in particular, earned Rih more than $550 million in 2020. As for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, for which she has a 30 percent stake, it brought in $115 million in series B funding in 2021, the same year she officially obtained billionaire status.

Riri is reportedly the first from Barbados to become a billionaire. Last year, when reflecting on the milestone, the singer expressed her desire to be an inspiration to others, specifically those from other countries.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she told The New York Times. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

With her billionaire list debut, Rihanna is now in company with fellow tycoons Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, LVMH owner Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet — the top five names on the list respectively. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, Tyler Perry, Michael Jordan and Oprah Winfrey also made the cut.

Rihanna’s first time on the Forbes billionaire list is worth celebrating, but today (April 6), she will be turning up for her mother’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, she penned a heartfelt tribute in which she revealed that she’s “unlocked new levels of love and respect” for her mom.

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!” she began. “Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can!”
“Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday!” she continued. “We gon celebrate on da link up!”
