Today (April 29), global superstar Rihanna is celebrating her “very first” National Heroes Day as a national hero of her country, Barbados.

In November, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley awarded the mega mogul the honor of having a national hero title. The achievement came as the country became the world’s newest republic — and Mottley wanted to highlight the island’s most famous citizen for her success and humanitarian efforts.

“My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation! I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!! Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!” Rihanna said in a social media post.

In 2018, the “Love on the Brain” singer was named as an ambassador for the island country before having her status upgraded by Mottley in 2021.

According to the ​​Barbados Government Information Office, the ambassador title came with the civic duty of “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

During the November ceremony, Mottley said, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.” She continued, “May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go.”

The celebration happened as Barbados parted ways with the British after nearly 400 years. The Fenty Beauty founder is only the second woman to earn this achievement in the country’s entire history. Aside from that distinction, “Right Honorable” is now the title that would formally come before her name.