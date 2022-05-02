Today (May 2) it was announced that the popular music video TV series “Yo! MTV Raps” that aired from 1988 to 1995 is officially returning.

After over three decades, a TV show that helped to define hip hop is back. The show will be coming to Paramount+ later this month, Tuesday, May 24. The hosts of the show have been announced as battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts.

“Yo! MTV Raps” will put a spotlight on artist interviews, cyphers, live performances and other crowd-pleasing entertainment. “Big Boss Rabbit” rapper Freddie Gibbs will kick off the show’s return as the first featured guest. Other artists that will appear on the show are Latto on May 31, J.I.D. on June 14, Tee Grizzley on June 28, Trina on July 12 and more.

“Lick” songstress Shenseea will also appear on June 21. Baby Tate, Just Blaze and Maino can be seen in the show’s trailer.

“Yo! MTV Raps” made history as the first hip hop show on MTV when it premiered in 1988 with Fab 5 Freddy as the original weekday host. Eventually, Freddy moved to weekends on the show while Doctor Dré and Ed Lover teamed up for the week.

Starting this Thursday (May 5), Paramount+ will show 50 classic episodes to hype viewers up for the May 24 re-launch.

Paramount+ has been on a roll with the nostalgic shows. Last year, the network brought back VH1’s “Behind the Music.” There had also been discussions about “Unplugged” returning as well.

The original “Yo! MTV Raps” aired in two-hour episodes and featured groundbreaking interviews, music videos and in-studio performances from the biggest names in hip hop. During its time on-air as the first urban show of its kind, it allowed others to get a glimpse of the culture.

The new show is executive produced by Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme are on board to executive produce for MTV and Kim Velona has been tapped as head of production.

Take a look at the trailer below.