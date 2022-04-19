Back in March, Shenseea liberated her official debut LP ALPHA, which came with 14 tracks and additional features from Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Beanie Man, Sean Paul, and Tyga. The project was considered a commercial success, landing at the number two spot on Billboard’s Reggae Albums Chart. Today (April 19), she returns to deliver the official visual for a stand-out track from the project. In the freshly released clip for the 21 Savage-assisted “R U That,” Shenseea spends some time contemplating which man is the one to meet all of her standards:

Are you that hitta that can fuck me right? Are you that hitta that can last all night? Are you that hitta and you won’t tell lies?/ Are you that hitta? Are you that hitta? Are you that hitta with the funds on time?/ Are you that hitta won’t touch my friends? Are you that hitta live between my legs?

Are you that hitta? Are you that hitta?

Are you that n***a in the street shit? Are you the type to finally turn me to a freak bitch?/ Are you the type like gonna lick it while I swallow it? And when my nookie good, you gonna follow it, yeah

The past few years or so have seen her continue to remain consistent with high-quality collaborations that have walked the line between dancehall and hip-hop, including “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel, “Rolling” with Sean Paul, “Parking Spot” with Cadenza and Yxng Bane, “Bridgets and Desert” with Tommy Lee Sparta, and “IDKW” with Rvssian, Swae Lee, and Young Thug. She was also a standout feature during a BET Hip Hop Awards cypher in 2020 that put her alongside Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Skip Marley, and Original Koffee.

