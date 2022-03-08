This Friday (Mar. 11), Shenseea will bless the masses with her official debut LP ALPHA, which will contain 14 songs and additional features from 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Tyga. In promotion of the forthcoming release, the Jamaican talent made a visit to the L.A. Leakers to add to their list of top tier freestyles. As expected, Shenseea didn’t disappoint, delivering some top tier bars over Lauryn Hill’s classic 90’s drop “Doo Wop (That Thing)”:

“Think I wouldn’t last longer than the inches on my wig, want the lyrics I’mma spit, right now I’mma need a bib…”

For the past few years or so, Shenseea has been blessing her exponentially growing fanbase with viral singles and high-quality collaborations, all of which have walked the proverbial lines between hip hop, dancehall, and R&B. This includes “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel, “Rolling” with Sean Paul, “Parking Spot” with Cadenza and Yxng Bane, “Bridgets and Desert” with Tommy Lee Sparta, and “IDKW” with Rvssian, Swae Lee, and Young Thug. She was also a standout feature during a BET Hip Hop Awards cypher in 2020 that put her alongside Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Skip Marley, and Original Koffee. More recent months have seen loose cuts like “Wasabi,” “Good Comfort,” “Bad Alone,” “Dolly,” “Run Run,” and “Be Good” — surprisingly, none of these releases are confirmed for ALPHA.

Press play on Shenseea‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle. If you missed it, you can also check out the full tracklisting for ALPHA below.

ALPHA tracklist: