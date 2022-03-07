A big announcement has arrived for Shenseea fans a few weeks ago, and the anticipation only continues to build ever since. Come March 11, the Jamaican star will unveil her debut studio LP ALPHA, which will contained 15 songs — including the previously released singles like “R U That” featuring 21 savage, “Blessed” with Tyga and “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Over the weekend, she unveiled the latest preview of ALPHA. In her new “Deserve It” single, Shenseea fantasizes over the “perfect” guy and how she feels about him:

You keep lovin’ me the way you do, I might just lose my cool and you got all the flavor/ Got me laid up, sippin’ on that Kool-Aid, ain’t nobody perfect, but you’re perfect/ Yes, you break the rules, yeah, I think I deserve it, I think I deserve it, uh/ The way you walk and the way you talk and the way you look drive me so stupid

Up all night with ya love all night, I swear you got me, oh, so booted/ Ain’t nobody perfеct, but you’re perfect, yеs, you break the rules, yeah

The past few years or so have seen her continue to remain consistent with high-quality collaborations that have walked the line between dancehall and hip-hop, including “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel, “Rolling” with Sean Paul, “Parking Spot” with Cadenza and Yxng Bane, “Bridgets and Desert” with Tommy Lee Sparta, and “IDKW” with Rvssian, Swae Lee, and Young Thug. She was also a standout feature during a BET Hip Hop Awards cypher in 2020 that put her alongside Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Skip Marley, and Original Koffee. More recently, Shenseea has also liberated notable loose drops like “Wasabi,” “Good Comfort,” “Bad Alone,” “Dolly,” “Run Run,” and “Be Good,” all of which may or may not land on ALPHA.

Be sure to press play on “Deserve It” by Shenseea down below.