A big announcement has arrived for Shenseea fans. Come Mar. 11, the Jamaican star will unveil her debut studio LP ALPHA, which will contained 15 songs — including the previously released “Blessed” with Tyga and “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion.

For Valentine’s Day, Shenseea added to that with another catchy single titled “R U That,” a Dr. Luke-produced effort that features 21 Savage and sees the two keeping with a “gangsta love” theme:

“Are you that nigga in the street shit? Are you the type to finally turn me to a freak bitch? Are you the type like gonna lick it while I swallow it? And when my nookie good, you gonna follow it, yeah, are you the type who gonna spoil me? Or you gon’ be another one that annoy me? Say that right now and I’ll avoid it, but if you really down, then I’m on it, if you gettin’ paid, then we gettin’ paid, if you got it made, then I got it made…”

In anything, ALPHA is a long time coming for Shenseea. The past few years or so have seen her continue to remain consistent with high-quality collaborations that have walked the line between dancehall and hip-hop, including “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel, “Rolling” with Sean Paul, “Parking Spot” with Cadenza and Yxng Bane, “Bridgets and Desert” with Tommy Lee Sparta, and “IDKW” with Rvssian, Swae Lee, and Young Thug — she was also a standout feature during a BET Hip Hop Awards cypher in 2020 that put her alongside Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Skip Marley, and Original Koffee. More recently, she’s also liberated notable loose drops like “Wasabi,” “Good Comfort,” “Bad Alone,” “Dolly,” “Run Run,” and “Be Good,” all of which may or may not land on ALPHA.

Press play on Shenseea and 21 Savage‘s “R U That.”