Back in July, Fireboy DML unveiled the infectious single “Peru,” which sees production from Shizzi and is centered around both a celebratory night and a show-stopping love interest. He later on unveils a remix that added on the stylings of megastar Ed Sheeran.

The Award-winning Nigerian artist decided he wanted to revamp the hit once again. Joined by Blxst and 21 Savage, he has officially unveiled another remix today (Feb. 11) via YBNL Nation/EMPIRE. On the track, Fireboy leads the way with his well-loved lyrics as he sets the tone for his guests who will join him later on:

Omoge no be so, girl you wan capture my soul/ Omoge no be so, make me wan wombolombo/ Peru para, peru Peru para I’m loo, even Peru don dey para

Tonight in Jozi, I’m in Jozi, mo n korin funwon won jo si/ I’m not playing with you, I’m not joking, my third album is loading, mi o kin fagbo but I’m on molly/ I’m on duty, but I’m on lowkey, they wan do me, they wan do mi, they wan do me gan, they wan do mi/ Wo ni won wa mi, wo ni won wa mi

“Peru” marks Fireboy’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. The hit track has achieved 300 million streams so far and continues to make strides in charting around the globe, peaking #2 on the UK Top 40 chart and being the second most streamed song in Nigeria.

In addition to “Peru,” Fireboy has also spent the year stealing the show on tracks like Cheque’s “History,” DJ Spinall’s “Sere (Remix),” WSTRN’s “Be My Guest,” Rotimi’s “Weapon,” and D Smoke‘s “Sleepwalking.” Hopefully, he’s also been working on an official follow-up to last year’s Apollo.

Be sure to press play on Fireboy DML’s brand new remix of “Peru” featuring Blxst and 21 Savage.