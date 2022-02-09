Last week, fans were treated to a new single from King Von titled “Don’t Play That,” which features an assist from 21 Savage and serves as the first official drop from Von’s forthcoming album What It Means To Be King. Produced by Kid Hazel, the bittersweet offering sees the two rappers delivering cold, calculated bars about women, street life, and more:

“I take off my shirt when I’m hot, I’m quick to spray down your block, can’t stop ’cause twelve too hot, I’ll spin back when they not, I don’t play that, I fuck that bitch with a latex, I did a drill with a face mask, I wash my hand with the Ajax, I don’t play that…”

Today (Feb. 9), Von‘s estate shares a new video for “Don’t Play That.” Courtesy of Cartuna and Jason Joannes, the accompanying clip sees animated versions of Von and Savage getting in high-speed car chases with the police, mobbing heavy with their crews, and engaging in late-night moves with women. There’s also some humorous interpretations of some of the darker lines heard throughout the catchy single.

Upon its eventual release, What It Means To Be King will follow King Von‘s debut LP Welcome To O’Block, a 15-track body of work that contained collaborations alongside Polo G, Prince Dre, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, and close friend and fellow Only The Family member Lil Durk. The project eventually became both a critical and commercial success, landing Von a top-five entry on the Billboard 200 and scoring a Gold certification. Unfortunately, only a week after the Welcome To O’Block release, King Von was tragically killed during a visit to Atlanta at only 26 years old.

Press play on the video for “Don’t Play That” below. King Von‘s What It Means To Be King makes landfall Mar. 4.