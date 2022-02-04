Today (Feb. 4), fans are able to check out a new single from King Von titled “Don’t Play That,” his first official posthumous release that features Atlanta’s own 21 Savage and sees the artists keeping things very street-oriented over production from Kid Hazel:

“Lay down, I like that girl from the waist down, I don’t think that we should waste time, I heard it was good through the grapevine, huh? What? I heard it was good through the grapevine, I heard that you got a great mind, I don’t think that we need to waste time, she fell in love with a shooter, I caught that girl playin’ with my Glock, she askin’ me what is Tooka, just know that we smoke him a lot, I take off my shirt when I’m hot, I’m quick to spray down your block…”

Back in 2020, King Von liberated his debut LP Welcome To O’Block, which contained 16 tracks and additional appearances from Polo G, Lil Durk, Prince Dre, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, and Fivio Foreign. The project was a commercial success for the Chicago talent, peaked within the top five of the Billboard 200 and scoring a Gold certification.

Tragically, Von wasn’t able to celebrate the album’s wins — a mere week after Welcome To O’Block‘s release, the OTF rapper was killed in Atlanta following an altercation with members of Georgia artist Quando Rondo’s crew. Close friend and collaborator Durk led the many social media tributes that arrived following Von’s passing:

“MY TWIN GONE. I LOVE YOU BABY BRO – D ROY!!!!!”

Press play on King Von and 21 Savage‘s “Don’t Play That” below. The hard-hitting cut is said to be taken from Von’s forthcoming album What It Means To Be King, which is expected to make landfall March 4th via Only The Family/EMPIRE.