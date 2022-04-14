Back in March, Shenseea liberated her official debut LP ALPHA, which came with 14 tracks and additional features from Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Beanie Man, Sean Paul, and Tyga. The project was considered a commercial success, landing at the number two spot on Billboard’s Reggae Albums Chart.

Last week, she unveiled a performance video for the standout cut “Hangover,” a Rvssian and MRI-produced offering that sees the Jamaican star lamenting over a relationship that will meet a certain end:

“Have me in my feelings, tell me if I’m trippin’, your love so good, it feel like drugs, kiss is like honey, baby, keep it comin’, you give me that electric buzz, baby, we will never get no higher, maybe, love will burn up and get higher, I’d rather take a chance and walk the wire, ’til gravity pulls me back down, lower, it’s gonna hurt when we break up, but good nights are worth the hangover, so why don’t we stay in the moment?”

The aforementioned clip matches the energy of the melancholy cut, with Shenseea delivering her melodic lines while a single acoustic guitar is played behind her.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Shenseea revealed how she found her way into the music industry:

“Well, I was once a promo girl, before. Accountant and assistant manager first and then I went on to, you know, being a promo girl after the birth of my son. And then I was working with Romeich [Major of Romeich Entertainment], who is now my manager, who was my boss at the time. I was doing like covers, and just doing cyphers, broadcasting them throughout my social media. … He pulled me aside one day and be like, ‘You got talent, I see something in you.'”

Press play on Shenseea‘s latest below.