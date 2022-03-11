Shenseea is easily one of the industry’s favorite newer talents. Spending recent times being featured on some of the hottest records and carving out her own lane, the 25-year-old is destined for greatness. She is known to be one of the hardest working Jamaican artists. Judging from the way Shenseea is moving in the industry so far, she is definitely going to be here for a while. She brings a different type of vibe with her melodic voice floating over whatever production she tackles and her accent is just the icing on the cake! Today (Mar 11), the singer-songwriter releases her debut studio album ALPHA.

First they’ll say you’re crazy THEN they’re gonna say “I’m proud of you” 🤌🏽 — ShenseeaOfficial 🐉 (@SHENYENG) March 5, 2022

Recently, Shenseea realized how the work ethic between American and Jamaican artists differed. This actually came as a shock to her and ultimately forced her to up her game. “I feel like people here [in America] go really hard,” Shenseea told the L.A. Leakers’ Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk on Power 106 FM earlier this week. “‘Cause I thought I was going real hard in Jamaica, but when I came here I was like, ‘yo, y’all doing seven songs a night? What am I doing?’ Cause I was doing one and two back home and y’all doing seven songs a night?…I was like, yeah. Now I see.” It doesn’t seem that it’ll take long until she adapts to American artists style of work ethic for her own craft.

ALPHA contains 14 records and includes guest features from Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Beenie Man and Sean Paul. Although Shenseea is in her rookie season, she makes her presence known and felt on her first album and it is only a matter of time until the entire world wakes up. Check out ALPHA now.