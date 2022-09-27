Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.27.2022

Fans were overjoyed with excitement when it was revealed that Rihanna would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. The big news came on Sunday (Sept. 25). But before the excitement could set in, fans realized RiRi still owed them some new music. Leave it to social media to give us the funniest tweets about any situation.

Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, was released in 2016. Since then, she has been promising her loyal fanbase (affectionately called “The Navy”) that new music would soon arrive. Earlier this year, the new mom gave an update while speaking with “Entertainment Tonight.” She said, “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me. My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

Still, nothing has been released. Although happy she’ll be hitting the stage, her adoring fans are joking that her halftime show will consist of the songstress displaying beauty products. One tweet reads, “Rihanna at the Super Bowl.” Underneath it is a photoshopped image of the entertainer standing on a football field in front of a Fenty Beauty display rack.

Other tweets suggest the Bajan beauty may have difficulty remembering her lyrics after her extended hiatus. Fans got creative with their ideas of how her performance may go. Another edited post shows a fictionalized leaked preview of Rihanna’s halftime show. With a jumbotron above a field, a female voice announces the event before showing a video of the Fenty Beauty mogul doing a makeup tutorial.

Nonetheless, her Navy is still showing support. “Imagine staying away from music for six years and announcing your comeback through Super Bowl??!! Rihanna is my favorite superstar, please,” one fan said. Another tweeted, “Rihanna is the IDEAL Super Bowl performer, the catalog of hits is crazy.” The post contained a mash-up of her chart-topping tracks from over a decade, including songs like, “Pon De Replay,” “S.O.S,” “Umbrella,” “Disturbia” and “Rude Boy.”

The 2023 Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rihanna

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Serena Williams' boundless legacy leaves an indelible mark on tennis and beyond

The only time Serena Williams has ever stayed within the lines is on the tennis ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.21.2022
View More