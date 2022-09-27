Fans were overjoyed with excitement when it was revealed that Rihanna would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. The big news came on Sunday (Sept. 25). But before the excitement could set in, fans realized RiRi still owed them some new music. Leave it to social media to give us the funniest tweets about any situation.

Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, was released in 2016. Since then, she has been promising her loyal fanbase (affectionately called “The Navy”) that new music would soon arrive. Earlier this year, the new mom gave an update while speaking with “Entertainment Tonight.” She said, “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me. My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

Rihanna at the superbowl: pic.twitter.com/OlyqntS0eO — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) September 25, 2022

Still, nothing has been released. Although happy she’ll be hitting the stage, her adoring fans are joking that her halftime show will consist of the songstress displaying beauty products. One tweet reads, “Rihanna at the Super Bowl.” Underneath it is a photoshopped image of the entertainer standing on a football field in front of a Fenty Beauty display rack.

Other tweets suggest the Bajan beauty may have difficulty remembering her lyrics after her extended hiatus. Fans got creative with their ideas of how her performance may go. Another edited post shows a fictionalized leaked preview of Rihanna’s halftime show. With a jumbotron above a field, a female voice announces the event before showing a video of the Fenty Beauty mogul doing a makeup tutorial.

Nonetheless, her Navy is still showing support. “Imagine staying away from music for six years and announcing your comeback through Super Bowl??!! Rihanna is my favorite superstar, please,” one fan said. Another tweeted, “Rihanna is the IDEAL Super Bowl performer, the catalog of hits is crazy.” The post contained a mash-up of her chart-topping tracks from over a decade, including songs like, “Pon De Replay,” “S.O.S,” “Umbrella,” “Disturbia” and “Rude Boy.”

The 2023 Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Imagine staying away from music for 6 years and announcing your comeback through Super Bowl??!!. Rihanna is my favorite superstar please pic.twitter.com/by56GrbY1V — 🌻 (@BaddieClaire) September 25, 2022

rihanna at the superbowl trying to remember the song lyrics

pic.twitter.com/d8vfXW5baG — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) September 26, 2022

leaked footage of rihanna’s upcoming superbowl halftime show performance pic.twitter.com/Erpcmpgfvl — . (@gotwildt) September 25, 2022

Me in my living room during the superbowl @rihanna pic.twitter.com/zzXRlF21IE — s (@rih_eyes) September 25, 2022

Rihanna opening the Superbowl after a seven-year hiatus pic.twitter.com/pxhstWKXs6 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) September 25, 2022

All the music star reactions about Rihanna opening the NFL super bowl halftime show in 2023 pic.twitter.com/ramGqWYKpq — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) September 26, 2022

rihanna is the IDEAL superbowl performer, the catalogue of hits is crazy pic.twitter.com/d0Up7ur6Gb — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) September 25, 2022

Rihanna leaving the superbowl halftime show after promoting fenty beauty for 12 minutes straight: pic.twitter.com/w2A1S5oYXR — Seddera Side⚡️ (@sedderaside) September 25, 2022

rihanna rehearsing for super bowl pic.twitter.com/w6E4T58HJF — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) September 27, 2022

rihanna performing at the superbowl?? she better announce that album during the halftime show — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 25, 2022

rihanna leaving the super bowl stage after explaining all the new fenty products coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/yhPtNWL9Qm — tia (@cursedhive) September 25, 2022

Rihanna at the super bowl after forgetting all her lyrics pic.twitter.com/myOR6wl2DI — vanya ✙ 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@eurovanya) September 27, 2022

rihanna performing her makeup brand live at the 2023 super bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/5aTMzQfWaw — A+ (@aplus16d) September 25, 2022

I need this from RIHANNA on a bigger scale on the Super Bowl stage pic.twitter.com/CLY6R2NgVA — Partna ˣ (@onIychloexhalle) September 25, 2022