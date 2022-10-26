It appears Marvel Studios may finally be hinting at Rihanna’s return to music. Yesterday (Oct. 25), the production company’s official Twitter account tweeted a 15-second soundless teaser of what looks like a soundtrack announcement for the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The clip simply says, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Next, the letters begin to fade and a single “R” is left in the center of the screen. Underneath the letter is “10.28.22,” which would be this Friday. Hundreds of fans immediately headed to the comment section, where one person replied, “Y’ALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!” while including a photoshopped picture of the film’s cast and the Barbados-born singer. The same promo clip has also been seen across virtual billboards in major cities like New York.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11. Rihanna’s loyal fans have waited six years for the chart-topping artist to release new music. Last week, rumors that the Marvel motion picture would mark her return intensified when “Today” co-host Carson Daily reported “the Grammy winner is said to have recorded two new songs for the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther movie.” That same day, super producer The-Dream, who worked with the singer in the past, posted a promo for the film. A fan retweeted his message, adding, “Rihanna back,” to which the producer liked the post.

“Marvel getting the official Rihanna solo song after the hiatus is insane kinda… why they won,” a fan tweeted. Today (Oct. 26), “CBS Mornings” joined in on the discussion adding, “Rumor has it that an extra ‘R’ in a new clip posted on social media is for Rihanna, who might be releasing a new single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday.” The Fenty Beauty mogul has yet to comment on the topic, but who doesn’t love a good surprise?

Take a look at the best tweets below.

