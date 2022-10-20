Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.20.2022

It looks like Yung Joc’s pockets are $1,800 lighter after the rapper accidentally sent the wrong person a lump sum yesterday (Oct. 19). The “Love & Hip Hop” star shared his troubles on Instagram, asking his followers to help him get his funds back.

“So I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won’t return my money… can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change? (678) 598-7689,” he captioned his post. Joc also shared a screenshot of his conversation with the unknown recipient, saying, “Please do the right thing. God has a bigger blessing for you.” The post was accompanied with Gangsta Boo’s 1998 song “Where Dem Dollas At” featuring Juicy J and DJ Paul.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yung Joc (@joclive)

Almost immediately, social media users reacted to his avoidable loss. “Zelle [asks] you [38,000] times if you’re SURE you want to send [them] the money. They allow you to put the name [and] number [and] verify it. That’s on Yung Joc,” one person tweeted.

Others joined in saying what they would’ve done if the Atlanta artist accidentally sent them the funds: “Sorry Yung Joc, but if you Zelle ME $1,800, I’ll have a new number and bank account before the day is over with.” A Twitter user who agreed chimed in with, “[If] Yung Joc accidentally Zelles me, I’m not sending s**t back. Ima change my number [and] keep it moving lol.” But not everyone said they would keep his money. “Yung Joc should have Zelled me. As a real n**ga, I would have sent 10 [percent] back,” a slightly more helpful person said.

Another social media user mentioned one of their gripes with the money-sending app. “I tried to warn people about using the scammer app @Zelle. You get scammed or send the wrong person money like Yung Joc and his $1,800, they ain’t going to help you. You are SOL unless your bank helps you, which mine finally did after I filed a formal complaint,” they tweeted.

While Joc appears to have been blocked by the recipient and it’s unclear if he will ever get his $1,800 back, we’re certain that “God has a bigger blessing” for him.

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Yung Joc

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.17.2022
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More