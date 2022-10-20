It looks like Yung Joc’s pockets are $1,800 lighter after the rapper accidentally sent the wrong person a lump sum yesterday (Oct. 19). The “Love & Hip Hop” star shared his troubles on Instagram, asking his followers to help him get his funds back.

“So I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won’t return my money… can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change? (678) 598-7689,” he captioned his post. Joc also shared a screenshot of his conversation with the unknown recipient, saying, “Please do the right thing. God has a bigger blessing for you.” The post was accompanied with Gangsta Boo’s 1998 song “Where Dem Dollas At” featuring Juicy J and DJ Paul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yung Joc (@joclive)

Almost immediately, social media users reacted to his avoidable loss. “Zelle [asks] you [38,000] times if you’re SURE you want to send [them] the money. They allow you to put the name [and] number [and] verify it. That’s on Yung Joc,” one person tweeted.

Others joined in saying what they would’ve done if the Atlanta artist accidentally sent them the funds: “Sorry Yung Joc, but if you Zelle ME $1,800, I’ll have a new number and bank account before the day is over with.” A Twitter user who agreed chimed in with, “[If] Yung Joc accidentally Zelles me, I’m not sending s**t back. Ima change my number [and] keep it moving lol.” But not everyone said they would keep his money. “Yung Joc should have Zelled me. As a real n**ga, I would have sent 10 [percent] back,” a slightly more helpful person said.

Another social media user mentioned one of their gripes with the money-sending app. “I tried to warn people about using the scammer app @Zelle. You get scammed or send the wrong person money like Yung Joc and his $1,800, they ain’t going to help you. You are SOL unless your bank helps you, which mine finally did after I filed a formal complaint,” they tweeted.

While Joc appears to have been blocked by the recipient and it’s unclear if he will ever get his $1,800 back, we’re certain that “God has a bigger blessing” for him.

See related posts below.

Yung Joc accidentally Zelle me I’m not sending shit back. Ima change my number & keep it moving lol — Cc. 🌼 (@_misspretty) October 20, 2022

Yung Joc: God has a bigger blessing for you…. Me seeing $1800 in my Zelle during my brunch: pic.twitter.com/b8Ox5m495p https://t.co/HKXvxVodF0 — CAINE da CONQUEROR (@CaineCoko) October 20, 2022

Me, after getting the Zelle from Yung Joc: https://t.co/wYksTaEQVj pic.twitter.com/1FTzjsSGeX — Lucy #ExhaustedMajority🇺🇸 Rowles 🌷💀⏳ (@LuluMcTavish) October 20, 2022

Yung Joc should have zelle me. As a real nigga i would have sent 10% back — 3 Wins‼️OG Monta Ⓥ (@TitansDebo) October 20, 2022

It tells you to check and also tells you who the person is you’re sending it to soooooo lol RT @SaycheeseDGTL: Yung Joc accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong person on Zelle pic.twitter.com/T19Y6B7ne6 — THIQUE (@KennadiTv) October 20, 2022

Sorry Yung Joc but if you Zelle ME 1800 I’ll have a new number and bank account before the day is over with — Greg Again… (@basedboy909) October 20, 2022

Me after yung Joc zelle me & ask for his money bacc 😂 pic.twitter.com/O7rHUJI4pU — Tiago Hesus (@_tiagohesusff) October 20, 2022

I tried to warn people about using the scammer app @Zelle. You get scammed or send the wrong person money like Yung Joc and his $1,800, they ain't going to help you. You are SOL unless your bank helps you which mine finally did after I filed a formal complaint. — Sara Renée (@cmt_SaraD) October 20, 2022

Why didn’t Yung Joc accidentally Zelle me some money? — ☘️ (@burberry_bur) October 20, 2022