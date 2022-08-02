By Angel Saunders
  08.02.2022

Yesterday (Aug. 1), Georgia natives 2 Chainz and Killer Mike attended a City Council meeting in Atlanta to speak out against a proposed city ordinance. The ordinance would allow the city to shut down businesses with two or more “violent conduct or crime” reports over two years, as reported by Atlanta news station CBS 46.

Patrick Quinn, a reporter for CBS 46, shared a video of their pleas via Twitter. “Do the right thing and send this back to [the] committee,” the tweet began. He added, “Killer Mike, [with] an intro by 2 Chainz, just gave very critical remarks to the Atlanta City Council on a ‘public nuisance’ proposal he says will target nightclubs and Black-owned businesses.”

As 2 Chainz stood before city leaders, he introduced himself using his birth name, Tauheed Epps. The “Beez in the Trap” rapper shared that he owns two establishments in the area — Escobar and Escobar Seafood. “I’m very blessed and I also like to be a blessing to others, and that’s what my businesses have allowed me to do,” the artist said. “They need to retract some of the things they have on the ordinance. And I think crime is up everywhere, not just in Atlanta,” he continued.

Killer Mike, born Michael Santiago Render, spoke next. The rapper and activist reminded officials that he’d previously attended a May 10 meeting on the same topic, noting “it doesn’t seem like we’ve gotten much done” since then. While speaking passionately before the Council, he said, “Somebody is gonna have a nightlife.” The “Legend Has It” rapper added, “It’s gonna be the owners of Hard Rock [Cafe] or the owners of Hooters or the owners of a W Hotel.” He continued by asking, “Are we going to keep Atlanta a place where local people can grow and thrive here?”

TMZ showed a video of protesters outside the meeting. Signs that read “ATL nightlife pays my college tuition” and “Who wrote this ordinance, Mr. Karen?” could be seen in the crowd. Local Atlanta news reporter Crystal Bui also tweeted footage from the meeting. In it, she says Young Thug’s father spoke as well, asking, “If a crime happens by city hall, was it city hall that caused it?”

