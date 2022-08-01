Today (Aug. 1), Travis Scott has officially announced the plans for his Las Vegas nightclub residency. The forthcoming string of seven shows total is named “Road to Utopia” and will take place at Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub starting on Sept. 17.

“From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist,” said Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas. “His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, also chimed in about the upcoming residency. “Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” he said. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Back in May, Scott performed on television for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden arena. More recently, he made a guest appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. Currently, Scott is still facing several lawsuits over the tragedies that occurred during his headlining set at Astroworld last year.

Additional performance dates and ticket information regarding the Vegas residency are to be announced soon. The first wave of “Road to Utopia” dates that are going on sale to the public are Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. In a statement, Resorts World described “Road to Utopia” as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience.”

Although Scott’s last full-length solo album was 2018’s ASTROWORLD, he appeared on several collaborative tracks since then like “Hats off” by Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Fair Trade” by Drake, “durag activity” by Baby Keem, and “Diamonds Dancing” by Young Thug and Gunna.