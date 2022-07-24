Travis Scott was back in his element while making a guest appearance at Rolling Loud Miami.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper hit the stage Saturday night (July 23) as Future’s guest. The Freebandz rapper was the headliner for day two of the three-day hip hop music festival. The appearance marked the first time Scott has performed at a major festival since the tragedy that took place at his Astroworld Festival last November.

Scott came out to a cheering crowd as he and Future performed “Hold That Heat.” Scott also performed his 2016 hit “Goosebumps.” The Houston native has made two other appearances for performances this year. The first was at the Billboard Music Awards in May. He also performed during Independence Day weekend at Coney Island in New York.

A week ago, chatter about Scott joining the festival was spurred by Kanye West backing out of his headlining gig. As previously reported by REVOLT, West backed out of the performance days before he was slated to hit the stage. In the end, the Life of Pablo rapper made a guest appearance during rapper Lil Durk’s set where they performed “Lift My Hands.”

FUTURE BRINGS OUT TRAVIS SCOTT AT Rolling Loud 🦅🌵pic.twitter.com/5hAgFyQcQo — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) July 24, 2022

TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMED ‘GOOSEBUMPS’ AT ROLLING LOUD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wsHYo0va2z — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) July 24, 2022

According to Billboard, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif shut down conversations about Scott replacing West on Instagram. The publication claimed that Cherif wrote, “venue won’t allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths” in a since deleted comment. In a statement released to Rolling Stone, a festival spokesperson cleared up speculation that Scott had been banned from Rolling Loud. “We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time. This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium,” said the spokesperson.

West’s former collaborator Kid Cudi was instead named as the replacement headliner for day one. His performance was marred by hecklers tossing objects at him. Within 15 minutes of hitting the stage, Cudi issued a warning to the crowd about throwing objects at him. Soon after he was hit with a water bottle and walked off stage.