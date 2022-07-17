Kanye West has pulled out of the Rolling Loud Miami festival. Taking the rapper’s place is West’s former collaborator Kid Cudi.

Rolling Loud announced the change in lineup on Sunday (July 17). The festival wrote online, “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 22. Please welcome @KidCuDi!” The festival is slated for the weekend of July 22-24. Other acts scheduled to take the stage include Kendrick Lamar and Future.

Earlier in the day, Cudi teased that “news” would be announced at 11 a.m. PST. Once word got out, Cudi tweeted, “RAGER BOY INCOMING!!” along with a poster of the new lineup. West was initially scheduled to kick off the festival weekend by headlining Friday (July 22) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi! pic.twitter.com/HpPfKyf2LU — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 17, 2022

In an official statement, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said they were both disappointed West could no longer take part in the festival.“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance,” said Cherif and Zingler. The statement continued, “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Fan reactions to West dropping out of the lineup range from disappointment to excitement. “Bro I’ve already invested over $2000 into my trip I worked my ass off as an 18 year old just to see my favorite artist of all time just for him to dropout days before. i can’t describe how I’m feeling right now all my merch says kanye on it too,” wrote a fan on social. Another commented, “I AINT MAD AT ITTTT SEE YOU FRIDAYYYY @KiDCuDi.”

Rolling Loud New York is slated to feature Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future the weekend of Sept. 23-25. The festival is the largest international music festival catering to hip hop fans. The festival launched in 2015 in Miami. Artists who participated in the inaugural event included Schoolboy Q, Juicy J and Currensy.