By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.17.2022

Kanye West has pulled out of the Rolling Loud Miami festival. Taking the rapper’s place is West’s former collaborator Kid Cudi.

Rolling Loud announced the change in lineup on Sunday (July 17). The festival wrote online, “Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 22. Please welcome @KidCuDi!” The festival is slated for the weekend of July 22-24. Other acts scheduled to take the stage include Kendrick Lamar and Future.

Earlier in the day, Cudi teased that “news” would be announced at 11 a.m. PST. Once word got out, Cudi tweeted, “RAGER BOY INCOMING!!” along with a poster of the new lineup. West was initially scheduled to kick off the festival weekend by headlining Friday (July 22) at Hard Rock Stadium.

In an official statement, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said they were both disappointed West could no longer take part in the festival.“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance,” said Cherif and Zingler. The statement continued, “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Fan reactions to West dropping out of the lineup range from disappointment to excitement. “Bro I’ve already invested over $2000 into my trip I worked my ass off as an 18 year old just to see my favorite artist of all time just for him to dropout days before.  i can’t describe how I’m feeling right now all my merch says kanye on it too,” wrote a fan on social. Another commented, “I AINT MAD AT ITTTT SEE YOU FRIDAYYYY @KiDCuDi.”

Rolling Loud New York is slated to feature Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future the weekend of Sept. 23-25. The festival is the largest international music festival catering to hip hop fans. The festival launched in 2015 in Miami. Artists who participated in the inaugural event included Schoolboy Q, Juicy J and Currensy.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kanye West
Kid Cudi

Trending
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Throwing props to Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black woman team president of the NFL

For this week’s “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” Revolutionary of the Week, we shine a spotlight ...
By REVOLT Staff
  /  07.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" and more 2022 Emmy nominations history

In this “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we start with Zendaya making TV history with ...
By REVOLT Staff
  /  07.15.2022
View More