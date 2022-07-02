Travis Scott won’t be making his big festival comeback in September after all. Scott was slated to headline the 2022 Day N Vegas Festival, which was scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

On Friday (July 1), organizers announced a host of logistical issues derailed the event from taking place. The festival would have marked Scott’s first major concert performance since his Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy last year.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” read a statement on the festival’s social media accounts. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via . For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit daynvegas2022.com for more info.”

According to Variety, a source close to the festival suggested venue availability was also a factor in the concert being canceled. As previously reported by REVOLT, 10 people were killed when a stampede broke out at Astroworld in Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was scheduled to perform at the Day N Vegas Festival following his event. He ultimately pulled out of the performance.

After maintaining a low profile in the months following the tragedy, Scott re-emerged with his first performance at Coachella this past April. He also graced the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards after being “uncanceled” by Diddy. “There will be no canceling on my watch,” Diddy told REVOLT Black News. “Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform.”