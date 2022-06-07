Travis Scott will return to the stage in his first headline performance at a major U.S. festival since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021.

He is set to perform at the Day N Vegas festival which is scheduled for the forthcoming Labor Day weekend in September.

Other headliners include SZA and J. Cole as well as performances by Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, Tems, Freddie Gibbs, City Girls, and a host of others.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Scott maintained a low-profile after 10 people were killed during a stampede at the Astroworld Festival held in his hometown of Houston, Texas. The rapper also offered to cover funeral costs for the victims and spoke out emotionally following the tragedy.

In the wake of the news, Scott’s appearance at Coachella was canceled. He was initially set to headline the event. Several other high-profile concert appearances and a collaboration with fashion powerhouse, Dior, were ultimately cut.

Now, he continues to slowly make his way back to the stage having performed at a post-Coachella event in April. Additionally, the platinum-selling rapper booked a set a Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub in May.

The “Pick Up The Phone” emcee also hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Prior to the show, host and executive producer Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed that Scott’s performance was a move to “cancel the uncanceled.”

“I am uncanceling the canceled,” said Diddy in an exclusive with REVOLT Black News. “There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform.”

Up until that performance, all of the events since the tragedy had been private.

Day N Vegas will take place Sept. 2-4 in Las Vegas, Nevada.