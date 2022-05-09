Travis Scott will perform at his first music award show since the Astroworld tragedy. The Houston rapper has been named as a performer at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

“This just in,” said Diddy in an Instagram video. “For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request, I made a demand. I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘yes.’ It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing… now that’s love.”

After his Astroworld music festival left 10 people dead and multiple people injured, the “Pick Up the Phone” emcee was under public scrutiny. He says that he did not realize that the crowd had begun to surge during his performance.

Following the incident, the 31-year-old rapper offered to cover the funeral costs of all victims and refund all 50,000 guests who were in attendance.

“I am uncanceling the canceled,” said Diddy in an exclusive with REVOLT Black News. “There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

Over the past weekend, Scott held his first public performance in Miami since the Astroworld festival. He performed in front of a sold-out crowd as a part of the Formula 1 Race Week celebration.

Prior to that, all of his performances following the festival, held in his hometown of Houston, Texas, have been private. Events included a pre-Oscars event as well as a Coachella after-party.

Scott will now join acts like Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Latto, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion and more as a performer at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award and is also scheduled to perform.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas this Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET.