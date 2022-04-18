Travis Scott may have been dropped from Coachella 2022, but the “Sicko Mode” rapper still found his way onstage during the festivities.

Following the tragedy at Astroworld in November 2021 — which resulted in 10 deaths — Scott was removed as a performer from Coachella. A slew of other festivals followed suit and removed the rapper from their lineups as well.

Scott maintained that he was unaware of the severity of the concert until after his performance, but that didn’t stop the avalanche of concert bans along with the loss of endorsements. After apologizing and initially keeping a low profile, Scott began making pleas to get back to performing — even offering to do Coachella for free.

Fans of the “Highest in the Room” rapper started a petition to get him back on the lineup, but despite the document reaching around 70,000 signatures, the festival still turned him down.

None of this seemed to break Scott’s determination as he still made his way to the valley to give a show. The surprise performance went down for Revolve’s festival afterparty. The clothing brand partnered with West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows for the event which took place on Saturday (April 16) in La Quinta, California.

The surprise set was said to have included five of the Houston rapper’s biggest songs.

One person in attendance told a source, “People were super excited to see him. Everyone was dancing and singing along.”

Last month at a pre-Oscars private house party in Bel-Air, Scott performed for the first time since the devastating Astroworld concert.

The day after Astroword, the “Out West” rapper released a statement that read, “​​I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He continued, “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”