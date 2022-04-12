With Coachella bringing a ton of stars plus their adoring fans to the desert this month, you can bet that other events will capitalize on the surplus of visitors. One in particular — is the Revolve Festival and they’re bringing artists like Bia, Latto and Jack Harlow along for the ride.

On Monday (April 11), fashion brand Revolve announced they would be making their return to La Quinta, California after a three-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will take place on April 16 (Saturday) and 17 (Sunday).

The two-day exclusive event will have special surprise performances, but they’ve already announced a pretty solid lineup. On Saturday, Ty Dolla $ign and Bia will take the stage. On Sunday, expect performances from Jack Harlow, Latto and a special appearance by Willow. Both days will also feature multiple DJ sets.

In a press statement, co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group Michael Mente said, “We can’t wait to bring this incredible lineup to the desert.”

John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-founders of Revolve Festival partner The h.wood Group added, “We are thrilled to partner with Revolve to throw the biggest activations during the festival weekend.”

The event has teamed up with Venmo, Spotify and Hawkers to deliver visually immersive, social media-ready installations.

Terzian and Toll went on to say, “We are introducing the most epic lineup and award-winning talent to set the stage and bar high, while also bringing our world-renowned ‘Bootsy Bellows After Party’ to the same venue, rounding out the festivities. We really believe this will be where everyone will want to be.”

Weekend one of Coachella kicks off in Indio, California this Friday through Sunday. Performers include The Weeknd — who stepped in after Kanye West pulled out — Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, the City Girls and more.