Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival attendees will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, festival organizers announced on Tuesday (Feb. 15). Neither Coachella nor the country music Stagecoach festival, which is also produced by Goldenvoice, will require attendees to wear masks, either.

“Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” a tweet from Stagecoach announced.

Coachella organizers revealed the update on the festival website, writing, “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”

“However, the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter; such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings,” it added.

As of Wednesday (Feb. 16), the California Department of Public Health no longer requires proof of vaccination for large outdoor events. The state also announced last week that it would lift its universal mask mandate for indoor places in counties that don’t already have their own local mask mandates.

Coachella is scheduled to take place over two weekends: April 15-17 and April 22-24; and will be headlined by Kanye West, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. Earlier this month, Ye declared that he would not perform at the festival unless Eilish apologized to Travis Scott, but he has since backed away from the request.