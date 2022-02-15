After battling COVID-19 and pneumonia for weeks, Tyrese’s mother has sadly passed away. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer revealed the news in an Instagram post on Monday (Feb. 14), sharing a video of him holding his mother’s hand at her hospital bed for the last time.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother… This is the saddest moment of my life,” he wrote. “My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this.”

“May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens,” he continued. “From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen, never let my hand go mother.”

Tyrese’s friends and fans offered their condolences in the post’s comments.

“Sending you and your beautiful family an abundance of love and light King as your Royal Empress transitions to [a] Higher plane of energy,” Busta Rhymes wrote. “Continuous Blessings King.”

“I’m so sorry,” Trina commented.

Tyrese revealed that his mother, Priscilla Murray, fell seriously ill earlier this month.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten… My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia and she caught COVID, they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” he wrote on social media at the time.

Tyrese later informed fans that his mother’s vitals had improved and she was able to breathe again, but sadly her health took another turn.

Earlier this week, Tyrese confirmed he’s working on a new album called Beautiful Pain. In an Instagram post, he explained that he recorded the project as a way to cope with the “unbearable pain” of his divorce.

See Tyrese’s post about his mother’s tragic passing below. We at REVOLT are sending prayers, comfort and strength to him and his family at this time. Rest in Peace.