Authorities in the Los Angeles area are looking for leads in the killing of a teen girl whose body was found by the side of a Los Angeles freeway. On Wednesday (Jan. 26), District Attorney George Gascón announced that a reward worth $110,000 is on the table for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the death of 16-year-old Tioni Theus.

“This incident occurred on a Saturday morning. So, there has to be — there’s people that were driving by. There has to be an individual out there that witnessed at least a portion, if not the entirety, of this case,” California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin said during the news conference. “We know that people out there witnessed something that we can follow up on and hopefully get to the bottom of this crime as soon as possible.”

According to Gascón, Theus, a straight-A student at Centennial High School, told her father that she going to party with a friend on Jan. 7. The following day, her body was discovered on the southbound side of the 110 Freeway. Autopsy results from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed she died from a gunshot wound to her neck. Gascón believes that the teen was a victim of sexual exploitation.

“There is evidence indicating that this young girl may have been the victim of human trafficking,” he said. “This speaks to why we need to do more for survivors of human trafficking, especially children who are exceptionally vulnerable.”

As the California Highway Patrol continues the search for Theus’ killer, family and friends of the 16-year-old gathered on Thursday (Jan. 27) to say their last goodbyes to the teen. The funeral, which was held at the House of Winston in South Los Angeles, was open to the public.