Funk trailblazer and model Betty Davis died on Wednesday morning (Feb. 9), Rolling Stone and other outlets report. She was 77 years old.

Betty’s longtime friend Connie Portis confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer, pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, arranger, model and fashion icon,” Portis wrote on Wednesday. “Most of all Betty was a friend, aunt, niece and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania and of the worldwide community of friends and fans.”

The post noted that details about an official tribute will be announced later, but “today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful and reflective person she was.”

According to Portis, Betty’s health “declined rapidly within a two-week period” after she was diagnosed with cancer. However, in a statement to Rolling Stone, Amie Downs, the communications director for the Pennsylvania county where Betty lived; said she died from natural causes.

Betty was known for singing hits like, “Get Ready for Betty,” “It’s My Life,” “If I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up” and more. She was also a gifted songwriter and penned “Uptown (to Harlem)” for the Chambers Brothers in 1967.

She released her eponymous debut album in 1973, followed by 1974’s They Say I’m Different and 1975’s Nasty Gal.

Betty was also Miles Davis’ second wife. The couple wed in 1968 and, although they were only married for one year, Betty is widely credited with influencing the jazz icon’s musical evolution, including introducing him to rock legend Jimi Hendrix and funk pioneer Sly Stone.

Betty later left the music industry and moved to Pittsburgh, where she spent her childhood. Her life story was the focus of the 2017 documentary, Betty: They Say I’m Different.