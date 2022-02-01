After making major moves behind the scenes for years, Capitol Records recording artist Nija has just officially released her debut solo project, Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You. The new body of work was executive produced by Jack Rochon. Nija eased her supporters in by releasing two singles “Finesse,” “On Call,” and “Ease My Mind (Come Over)” to set the tone for another successful year. Now – at 23 – the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning contributor is ready more than ever to show the world what she can do.

“I’m taking the power role,” says Nija about the approach she took when creating her album. “There’s vulnerability in the music but it’s a different approach. Instead of, ‘Oh you hurt me,’ it’s like, ‘Damn you did that to me? That’s crazy. I’ma move on but you fucked up for that.’”

She also shared a few words about the power of songwriters taking the leap and stepping into the spotlight. “There’s a stigma against songwriters turning into artists because usually they give all their sauce away,” says Nija. This mentality was the inspiration for the album’s title. “But I’ve always made sure I went above and beyond people’s expectations, so don’t say I didn’t warn you about that.”

Born in New Jersey and now based in Los Angeles, Nija Charles is no stranger to success in the music scene. Although she only recently started releasing singles of her own, she has penned and co-penned a surplus of hits that the world already knows and loves, including massively successful cuts like “Have Mercy” by Chloe, “Positions” by Ariana Grande, “No Guidance” by Chris Brown and Drake, “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana, “Ring” by Cardi B and Kehlani, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Nija’s brand new album Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You down below.