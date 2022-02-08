Kanye West wants to make a last-minute change to his Netflix documentary days before its scheduled release. According to his recent Instagram post, Ye reached out to directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah to ask that Drake narrate the forthcoming film. He then took to social media to make his request known to the public. “DRAKE WANNA NARRATE THE DOCUMENTARY,” he captioned. The 6 God has since liked the post.

Making alterations in the final days of a project is a habitual practice for Ye. After previewing his Donda album at his massive listening parties, he notably switched up some of the records before actually dropping the album. The difference with the film, however, is that he was “not given the final cut.” Despite initially trusting Coodie to tell his story, West later asked to have a final review of the documentary.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get the final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix,” he wrote. “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.” Unfortunately, the directors denied his request. “Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control because you don’t want to lose your creative control,” Coodie explained.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a three-part series that chronicles Ye’s “formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.” It will feature exclusive footage taken from Coodie and Chike over the last 20 years and is meant to be seen through the eyes of directors.

“If Kanye wasn’t as polarizing of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” Chike told Rolling Stone of West’s documentary. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it, and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.” He added, “God is the final cut.”

Ye’s documentary is set to drop in theaters on Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 on Netflix. See Ye’s post below.