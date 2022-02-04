Today (Feb. 3), Queen Naija makes her return with her brand new single “Hate Our Love” and she tapped in with Big Sean for the assist. The romantic track samples the classic 70s hit “Sounds Like A Love Song,” celebrates the kind of love that thrives despite hard times and haters. On the track, the duo slides over some production courtesy of Mike Woods:

Boy, I love you on your worst day, still see you how I saw you on the first day (First day)/ Even though there’s times that we ain’t seeing eye to eye, can’t imagine spеnding holidays or birthdays without you and the moment I leavе, I miss being around you (Yeah, yeah) and you know you mean well, I never ever doubt you (Yeah, yeah)

We’ve been through some hell but I still care about you (Care about you) still crazy ’bout you and I know that they/ Hoping and praying on our downfall, praying on our downfall hate to see you walk away

Queen Naija unveiled her misunderstood project back in 2020, which was equipped with 18 tracks and assists from Jacquees, Toosii, Mulatto, Pretty Vee, Russ, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, and more. That project entered Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart at No. 1 and earned a place in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album includes Queen-staples like “Butterflies Pt. 2” and the Gold-certified single “Pack Lite.”

Be sure to press play on Queen Naija’s brand new single “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean.