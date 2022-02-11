Today (Feb. 11), $NOT has officially blessed fans with his latest body of work, Ethereal. The new project includes 14 tracks and boasts a strong list of features including Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$ and newcomer Teddi Jones.

Preceding the release, $NOT gave fans an extremely exciting taste of what was to come by dropping off “Doja,” his single with A$AP Rocky. The accompanying music video is directed by HIDJI, produced by AWGE, and features an intro from none other than legendary MTV VJ John Norris. On the track, the two elite spitters flow over a beat courtesy of Dee B:

Bro, I’m posted like a bandit, choppa take your fucking candy (Huh?) Your ho I’ll leave her stranded, come and get her, she just landed (Haha)/ I got stamina, I be that soldier, that boy damager (Huh?), four-five just let it go, push a n***a, he want smoke (Boom, Dee B got that heat)

He want smoke? Let me know, I got smoke like Bobby Hill (Boom boom), Jack and Jill girls, Perky make him fuckin’ choke (Yeah)/ I be spazzed out, passed out, talk your shit, change, bruh (Go), meet your fate, extendo clip, .38 to your face (Oof)/ It’s okay, choppa spray, it’s gon’ fuck your bitch today

His last body of work before this was his 2020 album Beautiful Havoc. That album arrived on Oct. 30th via 300 Entertainment. In terms of visuals from Beautiful Havoc, we have been able to enjoy cuts like “Life,” “Like Me” with iann dior and “Sangria” with Denzel Curry.

Be sure to press play on $NOT’s brand new album Ethereal.