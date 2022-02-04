Later this year, $NOT is set to bless fans and officially release another body of work, and he is steadily revving up the engine as he unleashes the next taste from it. The freshly released “DOJA” is the second single off of New York rapper’s forthcoming third studio album, Ethereal. “DOJA” boasts a feature from A$AP Rocky and is a follow up to the first offering titled “Go.”

The accompanying music video is directed by HIDJI, produced by AWGE, and features an intro from none other than legendary MTV VJ John Norris. On the track, the two elite spitters flow over a beat courtesy of Dee B:

Bro, I’m posted like a bandit, choppa take your fucking candy (Huh?) Your ho I’ll leave her stranded, come and get her, she just landed (Haha)/ I got stamina, I be that soldier, that boy damager (Huh?), four-five just let it go, push a nigga, he want smoke (Boom, Dee B got that heat)

He want smoke? Let me know, I got smoke like Bobby Hill (Boom boom), Jack and Jill girls, Perky make him fuckin’ choke (Yeah)/ I be spazzed out, passed out, talk your shit, change, bruh (Go), meet your fate, extendo clip, .38 to your face (Oof)/ It’s okay, choppa spray, it’s gon’ fuck your bitch today (Roof)

His last body of work was his 2020 album Beautiful Havoc. He has also delivered videos from the album such as “Life,” “Like Me” with iann dior and “Sangria” with Denzel Curry . Afterwards, he teamed up with Lil Skies for their “Whipski” collab. The Beautiful Havoc album arrived on Oct. 30th via 300 Entertainment.

Be sure to press play on $NOT and A$AP Rocky’s brand new “DOJA” collab track down below.