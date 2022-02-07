Tyrese‘s week was interrupted by some bad news. While on the set of an undisclosed project, the singer got word that his mother, Pricilla Murray, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten…,” wrote Tyrese. “My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia and she caught COVID, they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own.” After a week of keeping the information to himself, he took to social media as a cry for help, pleading for fans to send “sincere” prayers, well wishes and supportive messages his way.

“Please guys, praise you, pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged….the caption continued. “I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do…..

In subsequent posts, Tyrese expressed his faith that Jesus would turn the situation around and sent his prayers out to those experiencing traumas, pain and loss. He also encouraged fans to take the pandemic seriously, check on their “strong friends” and settle any differences with any family members with whom they have an issue.

As it stands now, Murray’s vital signs have gone up and her breathing has improved. Following the “blessings in progress,” the “Stay” crooner gave fans a promising update.

“As I’m sitting here, what I wanna tell you guys is that the Lord Jesus Christ is responsible for every breath that I see entering into my mom’s body right now,” he said. We’ve had our share of issues over the years but as I sit here I’m thanking God for every breath.”

See Tyrese’s posts below.

