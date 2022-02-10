Kanye West is a confirmed headliner for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but if Travis Scott doesn’t receive an apology from Billie Eilish, he may not be taking the stage.

Eilish, who is also headlining the annual music event, briefly stopped her Atlanta show on Saturday (Feb. 5) to help a fan who had some trouble breathing. She determined the supporter was in need of an inhaler and was fortunately able to provide one. The singer then asked surrounding crowd members to give the fan some space and proceeded to check on her multiple times before proceeding on with the event.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish told the crowd. Her comments have since been interpreted as a shot toward Scott and the Astroworld Festival tragedy, thus the reason for Ye’s request.

In an Instagram post, Yeezy pleaded with the star. “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU,” he wrote. “PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES. NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED.”

He added that Scott would be alongside him at the music festival but said he won’t perform until after Eilish apologizes to the Houston native.

West’s comments come months after 10 lives were lost amid a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld Fest. In the wake of the event, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been hit with hundreds of lawsuits. He maintains that he was unaware of the severity of the situation in the crowd until after the event.

“I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment, you’re kinda like, ‘What?’ You just went through something…,” he said.

“I want them to really know that my intentions weren’t to harm their family at all… it was for them to have a very good time,” Scott added. “And it’s just tragic that it didn’t turn out that way.”

After getting wind of Ye’s post, Eilish said that she “never said a thing about Travis” at her show. It’s unclear whether that response will be enough for West.

Look below to see Kanye West’s message to Billie Eilish.