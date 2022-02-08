Just last week, YG assembled an all star trio for his latest single “Scared Money.” Joined by J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, the Compton rapper chose this track to be his follow up record to “Sign Language.” These new releases were clear signals that a project is on the horizon, and the speculation has officially been confirmed.

The California rapper recently stopped by “Power Mornings” on Power 106 Los Angeles and gave some details about the subject matter of his forthcoming project Pray For Me. The release date has not yet been confirmed.

“It’s just the growth of me personally, my headspace, what I’m on in life. And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kind of helped me get to where I’m at mentally,” he reflects. “We human, we people, we grow. My personal growth is going to shot with everything I do. The music is just going to be my truth as far as my life right now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke about how he continuously gave Nipsey Hussle his flowers while he was here and how the two brought out different sides of each other when they collaborated. “My brother’s keeper for real,” he says about how the two rappers would show appreciation for each other. “All the time. It was regular.”

Prior to this, YG and Mozzy joined forces last year for their Kommunity Service project back in May, led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” YG and Mozzy steadily dropped off music videos from the project like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

Be sure to press play on the full “Power Mornings” interview on Power 106 Los Angeles down below.