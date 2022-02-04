Today (Feb. 4), YG has assembled an all star trio for his latest single “Scared Money.” Joined by J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, the Compton rapper chose this track to be his follow up record to “Sign Language.” On the track, the three rappers flow over some production courtesy of Gibbo:

Why you bring that money to the club if you ain’t throwin’ it? How you make it on the ‘Gram, but in person you ain’t showin’ shit?/ Why you go against the gang? You can’t beat ’em, n***a, join it/ Ain’t tap in when you got to Cali, got your ass extorted/ Brand new coupe, I floor it, brand new bitch, gotta whore it, brand new Glock/

I adore it have a n***a runnin’ like Forrest/ V.I.P., I’m very important in the hood, I ain’t never no tourist/ Got the drop on the opp, we Dora explore it/ YG’s from the streets, YG real legit

YG and Mozzy joined forces last year prior to this for their Kommunity Service project back in May, led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” YG and Mozzy steadily dropped off music videos from the project like“Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

In terms of other collaborations, J. Cole recently delivered a stellar verse on Benny The Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy” and joined Wale for “Poke It Out.” He made headlines when he finally unleashed his highly anticipated album The Off-Season.

Back in April, Moneybagg Yo dropped off his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 cuts and features from Jhené Aiko, Pharrell Williams, Polo G, Lil Durk, BIG30, Kaash Paige, and Future.

Bes sure to press play on “Scared Money” by YG featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

