By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.11.2022

Kanye West demanded an apology from Billie Eilish and now the “Ocean Eyes” singer has responded. As reported by REVOLT, a clip of Eilish pausing a recent show while a fan appeared to be having a medical emergency circulated on social media this week.

Eilish stopped the show until the fan could receive help, saying, “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going.”

Apparently, Kanye took the remark as a slight to Travis Scott, who received backlash last November after 10 people died as a result of a powerful crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival. In an Instagram post, Kanye demanded that Eilish apologize to Scott.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” he wrote in the post on Thursday night (Feb. 10). “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Responding to Kanye directly under his post, Eilish denied that she dissed the “Goosebumps” rapper.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” she commented.

Both Eilish and Kanye will be headline performers at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Scott was a scheduled headliner, but in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, festival organizers pulled him from the lineup.

It appears that Ye is planning on bringing Scott out, though, during his set. A petition calling for the Houston native to be reinstated on the festival’s lineup reached almost 70,000 signatures last month. However, it was ultimately removed from Change.org over allegations of fraud, including several fake signatures, the platform said.

See Eilish’s response to Kanye on Instagram below.

