A petition that garnered almost 70,000 signatures in support of Coachella rebooking Travis Scott to perform has been removed from Change.org for fraud.

“This petition was removed from due to violations of our Community Guidelines,” the site said in a statement, according to Billboard. ” The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal of the petition. We are deeply committed to the experience of our users, which means prioritizing accuracy, and finding and eliminating fraud. We have a range of automated systems and teams dedicated to blocking and removing double or fake signatures and detect other fraudulent activity.”

As REVOLT previously reported, a fan named James Connors created the petition to get Coachella to rebook the Houston emcee as a headliner for next year’s festival after he was dropped from the 2022 event following the Astroworld tragedy.

“Coachella switched Travis and Frank [Ocean] for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish?” the petition read. “What kind of message does that send? Fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap.”

It added, “We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

Back in November, 10 people, including a 9-year-old boy, died as a result of injuries they sustained at Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival. As the “Highest In The Room” rapper began to perform, the crowd of more than 50,000 people surged toward the stage, leaving many people unable to breathe or move. All 10 victims died from compression asphyxia, which occurs when air is cut off from the body due to external pressure.

Scott is now facing billions of dollars in lawsuits for negligence and wrongful death. Last month, the “Sicko Mode” spitter asked to be dismissed from the suits because he does not believe the injuries and deaths that occurred were his fault.