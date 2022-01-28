By Tamantha
  /  01.28.2022

A petition that garnered almost 70,000 signatures in support of Coachella rebooking Travis Scott to perform has been removed from Change.org for fraud.

This petition was removed from Change.org due to violations of our Community Guidelines,” the site said in a statement, according to Billboard. ” The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal of the petition. We are deeply committed to the experience of our users, which means prioritizing accuracy, and finding and eliminating fraud. We have a range of automated systems and teams dedicated to blocking and removing double or fake signatures and detect other fraudulent activity.”

As REVOLT previously reported, a fan named James Connors created the petition to get Coachella to rebook the Houston emcee as a headliner for next year’s festival after he was dropped from the 2022 event following the Astroworld tragedy.

“Coachella switched Travis and Frank [Ocean] for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish?” the petition read. “What kind of message does that send? Fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap.”

It added, “We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

Back in November, 10 people, including a 9-year-old boy, died as a result of injuries they sustained at Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival. As the “Highest In The Room” rapper began to perform, the crowd of more than 50,000 people surged toward the stage, leaving many people unable to breathe or move. All 10 victims died from compression asphyxia, which occurs when air is cut off from the body due to external pressure.

Scott is now facing billions of dollars in lawsuits for negligence and wrongful death. Last month, the “Sicko Mode” spitter asked to be dismissed from the suits because he does not believe the injuries and deaths that occurred were his fault.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Travis Scott

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

M3rkd_by_a_skirt | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Brooklyn streamer Marlisa Pee (aka M3rkd_by_a_skirt) shares her journey as a woman in gaming, gaining ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.26.2022
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Bet On Black

Black to Business | 'Bet on Black'

Three new entrepreneurs compete for a chance to earn the grand prize through pitches that ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.26.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More