By Tamantha
  /  01.26.2022

Fans are calling for Coachella to book Travis Scott to perform at next year’s festival.

The petition, which was created by James Connors on Change.org, has reached nearly 70,000 signatures. “Book Travis for 2023 or have Ye bring him out! After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately,” it read. “Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send? Fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap.”

The petition added, “We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

As REVOLT previously reported, last November, 10 people — including a 9-year-old boy — passed away as a result of injuries they sustained at Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival. As the “Highest In The Room” rapper took the stage to perform, the crowd of more than 50,000 people surged toward the stage, leaving people unable to move or breathe. According to a medical examiner’s report, all 10 victims died from compression asphyxia, which occurs when air is cut off from the body due to external pressure.

Scott is now facing billions of dollars in lawsuits for wrongful death and negligence. Lawyers for the victims’ families say the Houston rapper is responsible for the tragedy that occurred. “We will roll over every rock in this matter,” said attorney Brent Coon, who is representing over 1,500 Astroworld Festival attendees. “Everyone associated with these types of events has the power to halt conduct that is resulting in injury to attendees. It has been terribly disappointing that some defendants have already gone public misstating and downplaying their responsibilities that attach to events such as this. Anyone involved can at least temporarily stop an event when safety becomes a serious issue. The fact that not a single company or individual involved in this incident ever made an effort to do so here, when it was readily apparent things were out of hand, is shameful.”

Last month, Scott asked to be dismissed from the lawsuits. The “Sicko Mode” emcee issued a “general denial,” meaning that he does not believe the deaths and injuries that took place during his event were his responsibility.

If you would like to sign the petition for Coachella to rebook Scott, click here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Travis Scott

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More