Today (Feb. 11), Fivio Foreign has officially unveiled one of the major collaborations he had tucked up his sleeve. The freshly released “City of Gods” track boasts appearances from mega-stars Alicia Keys and Kanye West. Anchored by some drill-inspired production, the opening lyrics represent a triumphant ode to Fivio and Keys’ home stomping grounds of New York City:

New York City, please go easy on me tonight, New York City, please go easy on this heart of mine/ Yeah, look, n***a, this is my city, welcome to the city of Gods, I’m the king of New York, I’m the n***a that’s really in charge/ Only the killings, the opps, we pick ’em apart, I give ’em my time so I give ’em my heart

New York City, please go easy on me tonight, New York City, please go easy on this heart of minе/ ‘Cause I’m losing my lover to the arms of anothеr

In terms of what the Brooklyn emcee has been up to, Fivio has continued to increase his profile with a slew of dope cuts, including “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Self Made,” “Unruly,” and “Creepin” with Rowdy Rebel.

At the top of the month, the legendary Alicia Keys unveiled her KEYS double album, which boasts 26 tracks and appearances from names like Pusha T, Brandi Carlile, Swae Lee, and Lil Wayne. She has been keeping the momentum going with visuals for cuts like “Old Memories” and “Only You.”

Kanye West made headlines a few months ago upon the release of his DONDA album, which originally came as a 27-track effort with features from a plethora of names like Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Shenseea, Jay-Z, Jay Electronica, Ty Dolla $ign, and the late Pop Smoke.

Be sure to press play on “City of Gods” by Fivio Foreign featuring Alicia Keys and Kanye West.