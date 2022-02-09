LAYA is Warner Records’ newest songstress to step onto the scene, and this week she has officially made her debut with her brand new single “Brag.” The track includes a feature from Fivio Foreign and is set to appear on her forthcoming EP titled Um, Hello on March 18.

The new track arrives alongside a clever visualizer conceived and created by LAYA herself. The clip takes a nostalgic and playful approach, featuring LAYA and Fivio rapping and singing along to the track from within a series of yearbook and prom photos. On the track, LAYA humbly lets friends and foes know where she stands:

I don’t want no looks from the side, I don’t fuck with crooked n***as with the side eye/ Money all it took for you to get in line, only in my circle is we splitting this pie and if you snooze, you lose/ Don’t hop up on the band wagon, when it’s in the news go and play the tunes like you pray to God

The new single follows “Bitter,” which was released in June 2021. LAYA was discovered by Warner Records after independently releasing her own music, on top of directing and editing her own visuals. Her December 2020 single “Sailor Moon” went viral on social media.

In terms of what the Brooklyn emcee has been up to, Fivio has continued to increase his profile with a slew of dope cuts, including “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Self Made,” “Unruly,” and “Creepin” with Rowdy Rebel. That same timeframe has also seen Fivio providing top-tier verses for Lil Tjay, DreamDoll, Nas, Funkmaster Flex, Toosii, Hit-Boy, King Von, French Montana, and more.

Be sure to press play on LAYA’s brand new single “Brag” down below.