Tobe Nwigwe is keeping his streak of consistency going and has shared another stellar visual, this time for his new “Unfollow Me” track. The new release arrives just a few weeks after previous clips like “Undressing Criticism” and “Passing Through.” Directed by Tobe Nwigwe “Unfollow Me” opens up with a scene of Tobe rapping to the camera as it slowly pans out to reveal we were merely viewing his reflection. On the song, he has a message for his “followers”:

If you don’t like what I say or do, pretty please for your sake and mine unfollow me/ If I make you feel some type of way, unfollow me/ If lowkey you just here to hate, unfollow me/ Don’t be in my comments writing no essay, unfollow me/ Not tomorrow, gon do it today, unfollow me

Prior to this, Tobe Nwigwe unveiled Cincoriginals, a 14-track masterpiece that saw additional appearances from the likes of Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and — of course — Tobe’s wife Fat and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, the Houston emcee has continued to bless fans with visuals from the well-received released, as well as loose cuts like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

In 2020, he also dropped off The Pandemic Project as a way to share his art during the crazy times we are all in. Pandemic In related news, Tobe Nwigwe joined the likes of D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, Leslie Jones, Step Afrika, the Texas Southern University Debate Team, Frankie Beverly and several U.S. senators and representatives in Washington, D.C. for the Terrence J-hosted “We Are One” event.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new music video for “Unfollow Me” featuring Zacari Cortez down below.