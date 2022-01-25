Tobe Nwigwe has shared another stellar visual, this time for his new “Undressing Criticism” track, which arrives just a few weeks after “Passing Through.” The newly released video is directed by Tobe Nwigwe himself and opens up with a scene of him sitting pensively on a swing in the middle of nature. Then, the camera slowly pans out to reveal dancers as his lyrics play:

I stepped outside my crib today and took time from my babies, to reflect and have an introspective moment about my lady/ Last month we made it four years in the blessing of matrimony but know some folk who yoked and broke, now both need alimony

Ratchet homies, though they blasted for me and clap at phonies, still detached from knowin’ how bein’ vulnerable truly feel/ And though I’ve had some classless moments, my past unfolded, hood rats and rodents, down my path to Damascus, that truly healed

Prior to this, Tobe Nwigwe unveiled Cincoriginals, a 14-track masterpiece that saw additional appearances from the likes of Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and — of course — Tobe’s wife Fat and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, the Houston emcee has continued to bless fans with visuals from the well-received released, as well as loose cuts like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

In 2020, he also dropped off The Pandemic Project as a way to share his art during the crazy times we are all in. Pandemic In related news, Tobe Nwigwe joined the likes of D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, Leslie Jones, Step Afrika, the Texas Southern University Debate Team, Frankie Beverly and several U.S. senators and representatives in Washington, D.C. for the Terrence J-hosted “We Are One” event.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new music video for “Undressing Criticism” down below.