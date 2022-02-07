Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have welcomed their second child. On Sunday (Feb. 6), Jenner shared a picture of their family’s latest addition — a black and white photo of their newborn’s tiny hand.

In the post’s caption, Jenner revealed that the baby is a boy, both her and Scott’s first son, who arrived last Wednesday (Feb. 2).

“2/2/22,” she captioned the sweet post, adding a blue heart emoji. The makeup mogul’s post did not reveal the infant’s name.

The photo also shows another hand, which appears to belong to Scott and Jenner’s daughter Stormi, who celebrated her 4th birthday last Monday (Feb. 1).

Fans and family members congratulated the couple in the post’s comments. Scott commented a series of heart emojis, while Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner wrote, “Angel Pie.” Kourtney Kardashian, Jenner’s sister, wrote, “Mommy of two life.”

Jenner confirmed that she and Scott were expecting their second child together back in September. The 24-year-old shared a sweet video featuring Scott’s and her family’s reaction to her pregnancy.

The pair began dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi the following year. Scott previously opened up to i-D about how fatherhood has impacted his career.

“Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It’s a major inspiration,” he said in the interview. “Especially Stormi. She’s always interested. She catches on and learns things so fast.”

Scott and Jenner celebrated Stormi’s 4th birthday last month by throwing a joint party for her and her cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, who turned 4 years old on Jan. 15.

“Our baby is 4,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post of herself, Scott and their daughter last week. “Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

Congratulations to the couple! See the first photo of Jenner and Scott’s new baby on Instagram here.