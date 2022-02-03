Nick Cannon is owning up to any discomfort he may have caused with the announcement of his eighth child earlier this week. On Thursday (Feb. 4), the actor, comedian and talk show host took a few moments to apologize for the way he confirmed his baby news, saying that he definitely “misspoke” when he brought up the recent passing of his son Zen during the reveal.

Cannon’s apology comes after Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott, seemed to take issue with him bringing up their late son’s name as a part of his baby announcement. In an Instagram post she admitted that while she is centered and at peace, it was “painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy.”

“I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything,” Cannon said on his talk show earlier today. “So I must say, I sincerely apologize to everyone involved.”

“I would like to address some of the comments that I made on Monday’s show,” he stated, adding “I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children… I failed to do so on Monday because it was a lot going on. I ain’t know how to explain it, I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke.” Later, he admits he definitely misspoke.

“I know I can do better when dealing with private and sensitive discussions. So, I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring and compassionate,” Cannon continued.

He went on to say that he can see how it looked like he was comparing the death of his son Zen with the news of his eighth child. “I didn’t need to do that — those are two completely separate moments in my life, and they both deserve respect. Grieving is a process and I’m still grieving each and every single day.”

Watch his full message to his fans and family here. As reported by REVOLT, Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, ex-wife to Johnny Manziel. We wish them the best!