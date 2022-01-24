The family of legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier will celebrate his life during an intimate memorial service.

In a recent statement to People, they announced that they decided to honor him privately because of ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

“The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support and affection for Sidney,” the statement read. “There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life. At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family.” A public service will be held in the event that “the virus’ numbers subside in the near future.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Poitier passed away on Jan. 6 as a result of heart failure. The 94-year-old has since been honored by his peers and loved ones on social media.

“Sidney Poitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising in the path of light you blazed. We will always hold you in our hearts and forever speak your name,” tweeted Debbie Allen.

His daughter Sydney also penned an emotional tribute to Poitier.

“There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad,” she wrote. “We thought we were taking care of him. I see now that the truth is he was still taking care of us…He was reminding us, particularly in these uncertain times, of the power of GOODNESS. That even when the body is fading and things seem to be falling apart around us, the goodness remains.”